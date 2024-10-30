Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Forsberg averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

