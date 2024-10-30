Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Forsberg averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.