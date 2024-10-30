Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?

Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Forsberg averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Will Zachary L'Heureux Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?

Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots

