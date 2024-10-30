SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 10, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the UMass vs. Mississippi State matchup, and picking Vanderbilt (+6.5) over Auburn on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 10 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Vanderbilt +6.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Vanderbilt by 2.5 points

Vanderbilt by 2.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:45 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Florida +16.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 8.1 points

Georgia by 8.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: UMass +18.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs

UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Mississippi State by 16.7 points

Mississippi State by 16.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Tennessee -16.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 18.0 points

Tennessee by 18.0 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:45 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: South Carolina +2.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 1.3 points

Texas A&M by 1.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Best Week 10 SEC Total Bets

Under 59.5 – UMass vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs

UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 55.5 points

55.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Over 44.5 – Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 48.1 points

48.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Under 53.5 – Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 49.9 points

49.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Under 45.5 – Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 43.3 points

43.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:45 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Over 48.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers Projected Total: 48.9 points

48.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:45 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Week 10 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 7-1 (5-0 SEC) 32.3 / 18.4 401.1 / 338.0 Georgia 6-1 (4-1 SEC) 33.0 / 16.9 427.9 / 304.9 Texas 7-1 (3-1 SEC) 37.6 / 11.5 453.0 / 241.3 Tennessee 6-1 (3-1 SEC) 39.6 / 11.6 473.6 / 259.0 LSU 6-2 (3-1 SEC) 32.8 / 22.8 447.5 / 360.6 Alabama 6-2 (3-2 SEC) 37.6 / 18.6 431.8 / 337.8 Arkansas 5-3 (3-2 SEC) 33.3 / 21.8 482.4 / 349.1 Missouri 6-2 (2-2 SEC) 27.8 / 17.9 399.5 / 299.6 Ole Miss 6-2 (2-2 SEC) 39.5 / 11.0 538.3 / 294.5 Vanderbilt 5-3 (2-2 SEC) 32.0 / 22.8 351.5 / 339.0 Florida 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 30.9 / 23.6 413.3 / 370.9 South Carolina 4-3 (2-3 SEC) 28.6 / 18.7 346.9 / 298.3 Oklahoma 4-4 (1-4 SEC) 21.1 / 21.9 293.3 / 332.6 Auburn 3-5 (1-4 SEC) 27.6 / 19.5 431.4 / 325.4 Kentucky 3-5 (1-5 SEC) 19.1 / 19.9 307.9 / 310.4 Mississippi State 1-7 (0-5 SEC) 27.1 / 36.4 390.5 / 477.5

