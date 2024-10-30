SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 10, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the UMass vs. Mississippi State matchup, and picking Vanderbilt (+6.5) over Auburn on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 10 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Vanderbilt +6.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Vanderbilt by 2.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Florida +16.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 8.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: UMass +18.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Mississippi State by 16.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Tennessee -16.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 18.0 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: South Carolina +2.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 1.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Best Week 10 SEC Total Bets
Under 59.5 – UMass vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 55.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Over 44.5 – Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 53.5 – Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 49.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 45.5 – Kentucky vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Over 48.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 48.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Week 10 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|7-1 (5-0 SEC)
|32.3 / 18.4
|401.1 / 338.0
|Georgia
|6-1 (4-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 16.9
|427.9 / 304.9
|Texas
|7-1 (3-1 SEC)
|37.6 / 11.5
|453.0 / 241.3
|Tennessee
|6-1 (3-1 SEC)
|39.6 / 11.6
|473.6 / 259.0
|LSU
|6-2 (3-1 SEC)
|32.8 / 22.8
|447.5 / 360.6
|Alabama
|6-2 (3-2 SEC)
|37.6 / 18.6
|431.8 / 337.8
|Arkansas
|5-3 (3-2 SEC)
|33.3 / 21.8
|482.4 / 349.1
|Missouri
|6-2 (2-2 SEC)
|27.8 / 17.9
|399.5 / 299.6
|Ole Miss
|6-2 (2-2 SEC)
|39.5 / 11.0
|538.3 / 294.5
|Vanderbilt
|5-3 (2-2 SEC)
|32.0 / 22.8
|351.5 / 339.0
|Florida
|4-3 (2-2 SEC)
|30.9 / 23.6
|413.3 / 370.9
|South Carolina
|4-3 (2-3 SEC)
|28.6 / 18.7
|346.9 / 298.3
|Oklahoma
|4-4 (1-4 SEC)
|21.1 / 21.9
|293.3 / 332.6
|Auburn
|3-5 (1-4 SEC)
|27.6 / 19.5
|431.4 / 325.4
|Kentucky
|3-5 (1-5 SEC)
|19.1 / 19.9
|307.9 / 310.4
|Mississippi State
|1-7 (0-5 SEC)
|27.1 / 36.4
|390.5 / 477.5
