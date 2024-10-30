Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31

Published 9:45 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 31

Going into a game against the Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1), the Nashville Predators (3-5-1) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 31 at Bridgestone Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Evander Kane LW Out Abdomen
Connor McDavid C Out Ankle

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 29th in the league with 23 goals scored (2.6 per game).
  • Nashville has conceded 31 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-8) ranks 25th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

  • The Oilers have 22 goals this season (2.2 per game), 30th in the league.
  • Edmonton concedes 3.5 goals per game (35 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-130) Oilers (+109) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - October 31

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Injury Report Today – October 31

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today - October 30

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – October 30

Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 28

Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 28

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - October 28

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – October 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow