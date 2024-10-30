Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today – October 31
Published 9:45 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Going into a game against the Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1), the Nashville Predators (3-5-1) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 31 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Evander Kane
|LW
|Out
|Abdomen
|Connor McDavid
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 29th in the league with 23 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Nashville has conceded 31 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-8) ranks 25th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers have 22 goals this season (2.2 per game), 30th in the league.
- Edmonton concedes 3.5 goals per game (35 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-130)
|Oilers (+109)
|6.5
