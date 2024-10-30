Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 2

Two of the country’s most prolific pass offenses clash when the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) carry college football’s fourth-ranked passing game into a contest versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3), who have the No. 23 passing game, on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Rebels are 7-point favorites. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-7) 53.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ole Miss (-6.5) 53.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Ole Miss (-7) 53.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at bet365

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Rebels are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
  • Arkansas has covered six times in eight games with a spread this year.
  • The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

