Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 2 Published 11:24 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Two of the country’s most prolific pass offenses clash when the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) carry college football’s fourth-ranked passing game into a contest versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3), who have the No. 23 passing game, on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Rebels are 7-point favorites. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Arkansas has covered six times in eight games with a spread this year.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

