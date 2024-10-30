October 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:39 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

There is a lot to be excited about on today’s NHL schedule, including the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

You can find information on how to watch today’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch October 30 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Islanders @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Detroit Red Wings 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max New Jersey Devils @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.