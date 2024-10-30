October 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:39 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

There is a lot to be excited about on today’s NHL schedule, including the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

You can find information on how to watch today’s NHL action right here.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 30 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
New York Islanders @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ Detroit Red Wings 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max
New Jersey Devils @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

October 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow