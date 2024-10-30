NFL Week 9 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 12:19 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

What’s the best wager to make, looking at each of the 15 matchups on the NFL’s Week 9 schedule? Our favorite point-spread choice is Bills -6, but we have lots more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay possibilities, in this article.

Best Week 9 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

CHI-ARI | LAR-SEA | HOU-NYJ | LAC-CLE | DAL-ATL

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 3.9 points Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks +1.5 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 1.1 points Spread: Rams -1.5

Rams -1.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans +2 vs. Jets

Matchup: Houston Texans at New York Jets

Houston Texans at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 7.4 points Spread: Jets -2

Jets -2 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers -2 vs. Browns

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 10.6 points Spread: Chargers -2

Chargers -2 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Falcons -2.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 10.1 points Spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 9 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 48.5 – Lions vs. Packers

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Projected Total: 50.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

50.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46 – Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 49.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 4

Nov. 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 45.5 – Broncos vs. Ravens

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 46.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

46.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 46.5 – Colts vs. Vikings

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 44.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 44.5 – Bears vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Projected Total: 44.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

