NFL Week 9 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 12:19 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
What’s the best wager to make, looking at each of the 15 matchups on the NFL’s Week 9 schedule? Our favorite point-spread choice is Bills -6, but we have lots more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay possibilities, in this article.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.
Best Week 9 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
CHI-ARI | LAR-SEA | HOU-NYJ | LAC-CLE | DAL-ATL
Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks +1.5 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -1.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans +2 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Houston Texans at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -2
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 31
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -2 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -2
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -2.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Best Week 9 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 48.5 – Lions vs. Packers
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 50.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46 – Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 49.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 45.5 – Broncos vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 46.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 46.5 – Colts vs. Vikings
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 44.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 44.5 – Bears vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Total: 44.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.