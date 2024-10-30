NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 31
Published 9:28 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 31
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Mavericks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 9 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Clippers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.