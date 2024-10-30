NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 31 Published 9:28 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 31

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks -5.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 9 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 9 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)

Over (220.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers -2.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.9 total projected points)

Over (221.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC

