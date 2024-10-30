NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 31

Published 9:28 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 31

Today’s NBA slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 31

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

  • Spread: Mavericks -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 9 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Spread: Clippers -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (221.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

