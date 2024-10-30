NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nets Picks for October 30 Published 5:40 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Wednesday’s game can assist you in making an informed wager utilizing the best bets on the board.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: YES and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Nets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 12.5)

Memphis beat the spread 40 times in 82 games last year.

Brooklyn had 36 wins in 82 games against the spread last year.

The Nets were winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs last season.

Pick OU:

Over (225.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents went over 225.5 combined points in 27 of 82 games last season.

The Nets played 38 games last season that went over 225.5 combined points scored.

Memphis games had an average of 220.8 points last season, 4.7 less than this game’s over/under.

Brooklyn had a 224.7 average amount of points in its contests last year, 0.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-752)

The Grizzlies put together a 6-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).

The Nets were underdogs in 55 games last season and won 13 (23.6%) of those contests.

Memphis never played as a moneyline favorite of -752 or shorter.

Brooklyn did not win as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline last season in one game with those odds or longer.

The Grizzlies have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.3% in this contest.

