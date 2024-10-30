Memphis vs. UTSA: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 2 Published 11:24 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

AAC action features the Memphis Tigers (7-1) taking on the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Alamodome. The Tigers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Memphis vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Memphis has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

UTSA has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

