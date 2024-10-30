How to Watch the NBA Today, October 31 Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers hit the hardwood in one of four compelling games on the NBA slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Take a look at the links below.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – October 31

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA

SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

KJZZ and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC

NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.