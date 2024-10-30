How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30 Published 3:55 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets (1-3) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at FedExForum on October 30, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

YES, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (47%).

Memphis went 12-3 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Nets ranked 10th in rebounding in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 24th.

Last year, the 105.8 points per game the Grizzlies recorded were 7.5 fewer points than the Nets allowed (113.3).

Memphis had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets’ 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Last season, Brooklyn had a 20-15 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.

The Nets were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies finished 10th.

The Nets’ 110.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies gave up.

Brooklyn put together a 22-15 record last season in games it scored more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies were worse in home games last year, posting 104 points per game, compared to 107.7 per game in away games.

Defensively Memphis played better in home games last year, surrendering 111.3 points per game, compared to 114.3 when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies drained 13 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they averaged on the road (13.2, 34.7%).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets scored 112.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged on the road (108.5).

The Nets gave up fewer points at home (111 per game) than away (115.5) last season.

At home, the Nets made 13.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than they averaged on the road (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.2%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg Cam Spencer Out Ankle Ja Morant Questionable Thigh John Konchar Questionable Foot Luke Kennard Out Foot Zach Edey Questionable Calf

Nets Injuries