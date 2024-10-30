How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published 3:55 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The Brooklyn Nets (1-3) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at FedExForum on October 30, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (47%).
- Memphis went 12-3 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Nets ranked 10th in rebounding in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 24th.
- Last year, the 105.8 points per game the Grizzlies recorded were 7.5 fewer points than the Nets allowed (113.3).
- Memphis had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 113.3 points.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets’ 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Last season, Brooklyn had a 20-15 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.
- The Nets were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies finished 10th.
- The Nets’ 110.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies gave up.
- Brooklyn put together a 22-15 record last season in games it scored more than 112.8 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies were worse in home games last year, posting 104 points per game, compared to 107.7 per game in away games.
- Defensively Memphis played better in home games last year, surrendering 111.3 points per game, compared to 114.3 when playing on the road.
- The Grizzlies drained 13 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they averaged on the road (13.2, 34.7%).
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nets scored 112.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged on the road (108.5).
- The Nets gave up fewer points at home (111 per game) than away (115.5) last season.
- At home, the Nets made 13.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than they averaged on the road (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.2%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Thigh
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Foot
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Foot
|Zach Edey
|Questionable
|Calf
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|Out
|Hamstring
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Foot
|Trendon Watford
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Questionable
|Back