How to Pick the Predators vs. Oilers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 31 Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Thursday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before making any wagers.

Predators vs. Oilers Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s total (6 goals) five times this season.

In Edmonton’s 10 games this season, five have finished with more goals than Thursday’s over/under of 6.

The Predators score 2.56 goals per game, compared to the Oilers’ average of 2.2, adding up to 1.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

The 6.9 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.9 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

The Predators are 3-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 56.7% chance to win.

Oilers Moneyline: +111

Edmonton will play its first game as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Oilers have not played a game with moneyline odds of +111 or longer.

Edmonton has a 47.4% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Edmonton 2

Predators Points Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up eight points in nine games.

With four goals and four assists, Filip Forsberg is one of the most important offensive options for Nashville with his eight points (0.9 per game).

On 29 shots (for two goals) and four assists, Jonathan Marchessault has created six points this season.

Juuse Saros (2-4-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .905 for Nashville.

Oilers Points Leaders

Connor McDavid is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 10 points (one per game). He has scored three goals and seven assists in 10 games (playing 20:11 per game).

Leon Draisaitl’s 10 points this season, including six goals and four assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Edmonton.

Mattias Ekholm has two goals and six assists for Nashville.

Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner is 2-4-1 this season, compiling 156 saves and permitting 23 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .872 save percentage (53rd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/25/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Away -180 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home – 11/4/2024 Kings – Home – 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away –

Oilers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/25/2024 Penguins W 4-0 Home -232 10/27/2024 Red Wings W 3-2 Away -265 10/28/2024 Blue Jackets L 6-1 Away -246 10/31/2024 Predators – Away +111 11/3/2024 Flames – Away – 11/4/2024 Devils – Home – 11/6/2024 Golden Knights – Home –

Nashville vs. Edmonton Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

