Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 30 Published 7:17 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 122 – Nets 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 11.5)

Nets (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-3.7)

Grizzlies (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 240.4

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies were the worst team in the NBA (105.8 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 12th (112.8 points conceded per game).

Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.6) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6) last season.

At 24.7 assists per game, the Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the league last year.

Last season, Memphis was fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

The Grizzlies were 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last year.

Nets Performance Insights

Last year the Nets averaged 110.4 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and surrendered 113.3 points per contest (15th-ranked).

Last year Brooklyn averaged 44.1 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 44.3 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Nets ranked 20th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per game.

Last year Brooklyn averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

The Nets made 13.3 treys per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 36.2% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

