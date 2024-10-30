Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 30
Published 7:17 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (1-3) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 122 – Nets 118
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 11.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-3.7)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 240.4
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- On offense, the Grizzlies were the worst team in the NBA (105.8 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 12th (112.8 points conceded per game).
- Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.6) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6) last season.
- At 24.7 assists per game, the Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the league last year.
- Last season, Memphis was fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (14.4).
- The Grizzlies were 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last year.
Nets Performance Insights
- Last year the Nets averaged 110.4 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and surrendered 113.3 points per contest (15th-ranked).
- Last year Brooklyn averaged 44.1 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 44.3 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Nets ranked 20th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per game.
- Last year Brooklyn averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).
- The Nets made 13.3 treys per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 36.2% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).
