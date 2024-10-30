Grizzlies vs. Bucks Injury Report Today – October 31 Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

As they gear up to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) on Thursday, October 31 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) have seven players currently listed on the injury report. The Bucks’ injury report has one player on it.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Ja Morant PG Questionable Thigh 20.7 2.3 7.3 John Konchar SG Questionable Foot 6.0 5.5 1.5 Luke Kennard SG Out Foot Zach Edey C Questionable Calf 7.8 5.0 0.3

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Questionable Ankle

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI

