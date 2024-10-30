Grizzlies vs. Bucks Injury Report Today – October 31
Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
As they gear up to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) on Thursday, October 31 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) have seven players currently listed on the injury report. The Bucks’ injury report has one player on it.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|20.7
|2.3
|7.3
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|6.0
|5.5
|1.5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|Zach Edey
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|7.8
|5.0
|0.3
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.