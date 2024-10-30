Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the UTSA vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Nov. 2
Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
AAC rivals will clash when the Memphis Tigers (7-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
When and Where is Memphis vs. UTSA?
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Memphis vs. UTSA Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Memphis 39, UTSA 20
- Memphis is -282 on the moneyline, and UTSA is +224.
- Memphis has won five of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).
- The Tigers have gone 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -282 or shorter (83.3%).
- UTSA has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Roadrunners have played as an underdog of +224 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.8%.
Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Memphis (-7.5)
- In seven Memphis games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- So far in 2024 UTSA has two wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (61.5)
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game just twice this season.
- This season, three of UTSA’s games have ended with a score higher than 61.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, identical to the over/under of 61.5 for this matchup.
Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.
Key Stats Splits
Memphis
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.7
|60.5
|54.0
|Implied Total AVG
|36.0
|39.5
|31.3
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
UTSA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.4
|51.8
|54.3
|Implied Total AVG
|34.1
|36.7
|32.6
|ATS Record
|2-6-0
|2-1-0
|0-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.