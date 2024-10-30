Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the UTSA vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Nov. 2

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC rivals will clash when the Memphis Tigers (7-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Memphis vs. UTSA?

  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Memphis vs. UTSA Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction: Memphis 39, UTSA 20
  • Memphis is -282 on the moneyline, and UTSA is +224.
  • Memphis has won five of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).
  • The Tigers have gone 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -282 or shorter (83.3%).
  • UTSA has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Roadrunners have played as an underdog of +224 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    Memphis (-7.5)

  • In seven Memphis games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • So far in 2024 UTSA has two wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (61.5)
  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game just twice this season.
  • This season, three of UTSA’s games have ended with a score higher than 61.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, identical to the over/under of 61.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.7 60.5 54.0
Implied Total AVG 36.0 39.5 31.3
ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UTSA

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.4 51.8 54.3
Implied Total AVG 34.1 36.7 32.6
ATS Record 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-5-0
Over/Under Record 5-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

