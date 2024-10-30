Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the UTSA vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

AAC rivals will clash when the Memphis Tigers (7-1) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Memphis vs. UTSA?

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Memphis vs. UTSA Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Memphis 39, UTSA 20

Memphis 39, UTSA 20 Memphis is -282 on the moneyline, and UTSA is +224.

Memphis has won five of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

The Tigers have gone 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -282 or shorter (83.3%).

UTSA has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Roadrunners have played as an underdog of +224 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)



In seven Memphis games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

So far in 2024 UTSA has two wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)

Under (61.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in a game just twice this season.

This season, three of UTSA’s games have ended with a score higher than 61.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, identical to the over/under of 61.5 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.7 60.5 54.0 Implied Total AVG 36.0 39.5 31.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 UTSA Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 51.8 54.3 Implied Total AVG 34.1 36.7 32.6 ATS Record 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

