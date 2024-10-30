Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Nov. 2

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) have an SEC matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Arkansas?

  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Arkansas 21
  • Ole Miss is -254 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +203.
  • Ole Miss has won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).
  • The Rebels have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -254 or shorter.
  • Arkansas has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have won one of their two games when they’re the underdog by at least +203 on the moneyline.
  • The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    Ole Miss (-7)

  • Against the spread, Ole Miss is 5-3-0 this year.
  • The Rebels are 5-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
  • Arkansas has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Razorbacks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (53.5)
  • Four of Ole Miss’ games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 53.5 points.
  • There have been four Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 53.5 points this season.
  • Ole Miss averages 39.5 points per game against Arkansas’ 33.3, amounting to 19.3 points over the matchup’s total of 53.5.

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.5 58.4 61.3
Implied Total AVG 42.0 45.2 36.7
ATS Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-7-0 1-4-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-1 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arkansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 57.1 59.0 55.3
Implied Total AVG 35.8 40.8 30.8
ATS Record 6-2-0 2-2-0 4-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

