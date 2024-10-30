Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Nov. 2
Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) have an SEC matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Arkansas 21
- Ole Miss is -254 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +203.
- Ole Miss has won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).
- The Rebels have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -254 or shorter.
- Arkansas has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.
- This season, the Razorbacks have won one of their two games when they’re the underdog by at least +203 on the moneyline.
- The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.8% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ole Miss (-7)
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Rebels are 5-2 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
- Arkansas has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Razorbacks have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Four of Ole Miss’ games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 53.5 points.
- There have been four Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score higher than 53.5 points this season.
- Ole Miss averages 39.5 points per game against Arkansas’ 33.3, amounting to 19.3 points over the matchup’s total of 53.5.
Key Stats Splits
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|58.4
|61.3
|Implied Total AVG
|42.0
|45.2
|36.7
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|4-1
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.1
|59.0
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|35.8
|40.8
|30.8
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
