Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (223.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Levis’ game versus the Patriots this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 7

7 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis is 36th at his position, and 185th overall in the NFL, with 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his past three games, Levis has picked up 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game). He is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Levis picked up -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!