Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the New England Patriots and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (223.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Boyd be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Patriots? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 96th at his position and 275th overall in the NFL, Boyd has 18.4 fantasy points (2.6 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Boyd has 11 receptions on 14 targets, for 76 yards, and has picked up 2.5 fantasy points on average (7.6 in all).

Boyd has picked up 140 yards receiving, on 16 catches (20 targets), with zero touchdowns and 14 fantasy points (2.8 per game) in his past five games.

Tyler Boyd accumulated 4.3 fantasy points — five catches, 43 yards — in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season.

Last week versus the Detroit Lions, Boyd put up a season-low 1.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 14 yards, on six targets.

Add Boyd to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!