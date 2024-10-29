Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the New England Patriots, who have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (133.1 yards conceded per game).

Should Spears be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Patriots? Prior to making that call, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 25 fantasy points (five per game), Spears is 58th at his position and 234th in the league.

In his past three games, Spears has rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries, with one touchdown, and has 54 yards receiving on six catches (six targets). He has accumulated 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season — Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts — Spears finished with 2.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!