Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will match up with the 22nd-ranked rushing defense of the New England Patriots (133.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Pollard be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Patriots? Prior to making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 22nd at his position and 59th overall in the league, Pollard has 78.3 fantasy points (11.2 per game).

In his past three games, Pollard has rushed for 248 yards on 53 carries, with one touchdown, and has 22 yards receiving on eight catches (13 targets). He has picked up 33 fantasy points (11 per game).

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (52.7 total). He has rushed for 350 yards on 81 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 57 yards receiving on 13 catches (19 targets).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

