Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, November 12
Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels battle the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. South Alabama 2023-24 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|South Alabama
|74.9
|Points For
|74.0
|73.9
|Points Against
|75.7
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|44.3%
|44.0%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|44.9%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
|33.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.7%
Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Matthew Murrell put up 16.2 points per game last season.
- Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists per game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Murrell was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.4 per game.
- Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.
South Alabama’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Tyrell Jones put up 12.7 points per game last season.
- Thomas Howell collected 5.6 rebounds per game and Marcus Millender dished out 3.3 assists per contest.
- Julian Margrave knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Jones grabbed 1.5 steals per game. Marshall Kearing averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|–
Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Central Michigan
|–
Mitchell Center
|11/8/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|–
David R. Stopher Gymnasium
|11/12/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Mercer
|–
Mitchell Center
|11/18/2024
|Spring Hill
|–
Mitchell Center
