Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Basketball Tickets - Tuesday, November 12

The Ole Miss Rebels battle the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
  Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat South Alabama
74.9 Points For 74.0
73.9 Points Against 75.7
44.7% Field Goal % 44.3%
44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 44.9%
36.6% Three Point % 34.5%
33.8% Opponent Three Point % 31.7%

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Matthew Murrell put up 16.2 points per game last season.
  • Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists per game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Murrell was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.4 per game.
  • Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.

South Alabama’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Tyrell Jones put up 12.7 points per game last season.
  • Thomas Howell collected 5.6 rebounds per game and Marcus Millender dished out 3.3 assists per contest.
  • Julian Margrave knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jones grabbed 1.5 steals per game. Marshall Kearing averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 LIU The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/8/2024 Grambling The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/12/2024 South Alabama The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/16/2024 Colorado State Landers Center
11/21/2024 Oral Roberts The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Central Michigan Mitchell Center
11/8/2024 @ Nicholls State David R. Stopher Gymnasium
11/12/2024 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/16/2024 Mercer Mitchell Center
11/18/2024 Spring Hill Mitchell Center

