Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, November 12 Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels battle the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat South Alabama 74.9 Points For 74.0 73.9 Points Against 75.7 44.7% Field Goal % 44.3% 44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 44.9% 36.6% Three Point % 34.5% 33.8% Opponent Three Point % 31.7%

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Matthew Murrell put up 16.2 points per game last season.

Jaylen Murray collected 4.0 assists per game and Allen Flanigan pulled down 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Murrell was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 2.4 per game.

Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.

South Alabama’s Top Players (2023-24)

Tyrell Jones put up 12.7 points per game last season.

Thomas Howell collected 5.6 rebounds per game and Marcus Millender dished out 3.3 assists per contest.

Julian Margrave knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Jones grabbed 1.5 steals per game. Marshall Kearing averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Ole Miss Schedule

South Alabama Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.