October 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:36 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NHL schedule, including the New York Rangers squaring off against the Washington Capitals.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch October 29 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ New York Islanders 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.