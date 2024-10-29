Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the New England Patriots, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (223.5 yards allowed per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting? For analysis on his game against the Patriots, we’ve got you covered.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 85th at his position and 243rd overall in the league, Westbrook-Ikhine has 23.8 fantasy points (six per game).

In his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 23.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game). He has 58 receiving yards on five catches (10 targets) and three touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 9.9 fantasy points — two receptions, 39 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was last week versus the Detroit Lions.

In Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, Westbrook-Ikhine put up a season-low 6.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on two targets.

Add Westbrook-Ikhine to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!