MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 29

Published 5:33 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to see.

Looking for an edge in the MLB? We analyze the betting odds for each of the important matchups today below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 29

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -130
  • Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +110
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-130) over the Dodgers (+110)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA)
  • Dodgers Starter: TBA

