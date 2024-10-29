MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 29
Published 5:33 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024
In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees is a game to see.
Looking for an edge in the MLB? We analyze the betting odds for each of the important matchups today below.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 29
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +110
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-130) over the Dodgers (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.5 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: TBA
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.