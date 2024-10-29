Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Quarterback Mason Rudolph is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (223.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Tennessee Titans play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Rudolph be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Patriots? Before making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Rudolph has 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game) — 38th at his position, 204th in the league.

Looking at his most recent game, Rudolph put up a stat line of: 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD. That resulted in 19.5 fantasy points.

