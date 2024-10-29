Lona Bell Burns Porter, 81 Published 6:24 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024

In Loving Memory of Lona Bell Burns Porter

Lona, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2024, at the age of 81. Lona was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her, radiating warmth and kindness like the sunflowers she loved so dearly.

Born on July 14, 1943, in Batesville, Lona grew up with a joyful spirit and a love for nature. She cultivated beauty in every corner of her life—whether tending to her garden, painting, sharing laughter with her family, or welcoming friends with open arms. Sunflowers were her favorite, with their golden faces always turning toward the sun, a perfect reflection of her sunny and resilient spirit.

She cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Lona filled every gathering with warmth, laughter, and her welcoming heart, creating countless memories that will live in the hearts of her loved ones forever.

Lona is survived by her siblings: Linda Paige and Roy Burns of Batesville and Gary Burns of Memphis; Grandchildren: Lacy, Amanda, Dudley Jr., Mikey, Ashley, Holly, Kaytlynn and 13 great-grandchildren. Her legacy will continue to blossom through each of them, like the seeds of the sunflowers she so loved. Lona is preceded in death by her parents Haywood and Margaret Fowler Burns, her husband Robert Earl Porter, and her children Carla Jean Mount Ford and Timothy Mount

In her memory, the family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate her life with a memorial service at 2 pm. Sunday, Nov. 3, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Those who wish to honor her memory are encouraged to wear something yellow or bring a sunflower, as a tribute to the light she brought into this world.

Forever in bloom, forever loved.