Lions, Vikings, Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

Who are the top teams in the league entering Week 9 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

6-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 52-14 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

2. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

5-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 30-20 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 16-1

7-0 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

4. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

5. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

6-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 31-26 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

7. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

6-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 18-15 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

5-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 37-17 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 26-18 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

10. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 28-14 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

11. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

5-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 29-24 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

4-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 26-8 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

13. Houston Texans

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

6-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

14. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 28-27 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

15. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

3-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 30-20 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

16. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 31-26 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

17. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-3 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 18-15 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

18. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-4 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 30-24 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

19. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

4-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

20. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-4 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

21. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

2-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 26-8 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 37-17 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

23. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-4 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 30-24 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

24. New York Jets

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-6 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 25-22 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

25. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-6 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

26. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-6 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 26-18 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

27. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-6 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 29-24 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-6 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 30-27 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

29. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 3-14

1-6 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 52-14 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

30. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-5 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 28-27 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

31. New England Patriots

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-6 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 25-22 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-7 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 28-14 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.