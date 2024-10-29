Lions, Vikings, Week 9 NFL Power Rankings
Published 6:19 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Who are the top teams in the league entering Week 9 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 52-14 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 30-20 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Colts
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 27-20 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 30-27 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 31-26 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 18-15 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 37-17 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 26-18 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
10. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 28-14 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Ravens
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
11. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 29-24 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 26-8 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
13. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 28-27 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 30-20 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 31-26 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 18-15 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
18. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
19. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
21. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 26-8 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 37-17 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 30-24 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
24. New York Jets
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 25-22 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 27-20 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. New York Giants
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 26-18 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 29-24 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 30-27 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 52-14 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 28-27 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 25-22 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 3
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.