How to Watch the NBA Today, October 30 Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has 11 quality games in store. Among them is the Los Angeles Lakers meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – October 30

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

SportsNet LA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

NBCS-PH and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: MSG and FDSSUN

MSG and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

CHSN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: KATU and KTLA

KATU and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

