Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – October 30 Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2), which currently has six players listed, as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (1-2, four injured players) at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Ja Morant PG Questionable Thigh 20.7 2.3 7.3 John Konchar SG Questionable Foot 6 5.5 1.5 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Day’Ron Sharpe C Out Hamstring Ben Simmons PG Out Back 5 5.7 5.7 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Foot Trendon Watford PF Out Hamstring

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE

