Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – October 30

Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2), which currently has six players listed, as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (1-2, four injured players) at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle
Ja Morant PG Questionable Thigh 20.7 2.3 7.3
John Konchar SG Questionable Foot 6 5.5 1.5
Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Day’Ron Sharpe C Out Hamstring
Ben Simmons PG Out Back 5 5.7 5.7
Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Foot
Trendon Watford PF Out Hamstring

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: YES and FDSSE
