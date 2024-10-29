Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – October 30
Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2), which currently has six players listed, as the Grizzlies ready for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (1-2, four injured players) at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|20.7
|2.3
|7.3
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|6
|5.5
|1.5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|C
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|5
|5.7
|5.7
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|Trendon Watford
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: YES and FDSSE
