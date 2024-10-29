Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the New England Patriots and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his game versus the Patriots, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Okonkwo is 41st at his position and 291st in the league in fantasy points, with 16.1 (2.3 per game).

Okonkwo has picked up 70 yards receiving, on nine catches (12 targets), with zero touchdowns and five fantasy points (1.7 per game) during his past three games.

Okonkwo has picked up 90 yards receiving, on 12 catches (17 targets), with zero touchdowns and seven fantasy points (1.4 per game) in his past five games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo accumulated 7.5 fantasy points — two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears.

Okonkwo accumulated -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets — in his worst game of the season. That was last week against the Detroit Lions.

