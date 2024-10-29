Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (223.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Patriots this week, should Ridley be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 8

8 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 149th overall in the NFL and 46th at his position, Ridley has picked up 45.8 fantasy points (6.5 per game) so far in 2024.

Looking at his past three games, Ridley has 13 receptions on 32 targets, for 185 yards, and a total of 17.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Ridley has picked up 20.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game) in his past five games. He has 199 yards receiving, on 15 catches (38 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In Week 2 versus the New York Jets, Calvin Ridley posted a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

