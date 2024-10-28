William “James” Milton Faulkner, 86 Published 8:01 am Monday, October 28, 2024

William “James” Milton Faulkner, born on Nov. 12, 1937, in Sardis, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2024, in his beloved hometown. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.

For many years, James proudly owned and operated a grocery store, where he not only served the community but also built lasting relationships with his customers. His passion for taking care of people extended beyond his business, as he genuinely cared for those around him. He was known for his remarkable storytelling abilities, often captivating listeners with tales, especially one about “The Troll” by the railroad tracks.

A member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 60 years, James displayed a boundless love for his wife, Jessie. They complemented each other in every way, sharing countless joyful moments and memories. They truly completed one another. His passing just eight days after her departure speaks to the deep connection they shared. His love for his children and grandchildren could not be overstated and he would always manage to slip some money to his boys and make sure to tell them “not to tell mama.”

He relished the simple pleasures of life, whether it was enjoying his wife’s cooking, engaging in family gatherings, or spending time at the park with his beloved grandbabies. A devout sports enthusiast, James was an avid Ole Miss fan, with a profound love for playing ball and participating in outdoor activities. His passion for landscaping and maintaining his yard was reflected in how he spent his spare time.

James is survived by his children: Steve Faulkner (Kristi), Chris Faulkner (Carla), Shane Faulkner (Allison), and Jason Faulkner (Tiffany), all of whom will fondly carry forward his legacy. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Hannah Wildmon (Lee), Emma Gilliland (Garrett), Brodie Faulkner, Cooper Faulkner, Avery Faulkner, and Aubrey Faulkner, as well as five great-grandchildren: Avalyn Wildmon, Lyla Wildmon, Braylee Wildmon, Benjamin Wildmon, and Elijah Gilliland, who brought boundless joy to his life.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jessie Marie Faulkner; brother, Sonny Faulkner; sister, Edwina Faulkner; and niece, Beth Faulkner Daniel.

Visitation for James will be held on Oct. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. A memorial service will follow immediately after at the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

James Faulkner’s spirit will remain alive in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his kindness, humor, and unwavering love for his family.