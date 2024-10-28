Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 4:41 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.

Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages three shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has put up a single point this season (in eight games).

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Lightning

