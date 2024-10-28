Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 4:41 am Monday, October 28, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 19:07 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.
- Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages three shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
- He has put up a single point this season (in eight games).
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have conceded 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.
- The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Lightning
