Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 4:41 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play at Amalie Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 8 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 26:25 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

He has gone over his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).

In eight games played this season, he has put up five points, with two multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have allowed 24 total goals (three per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

