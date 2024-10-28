MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28 Published 5:33 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The MLB Playoff contests in a Monday lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Before today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 28

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145

Yankees -145 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120

Dodgers +120 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4

Yankees 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)

Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

