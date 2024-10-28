MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28

Published 5:33 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 28

The MLB Playoff contests in a Monday lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Before today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 28

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
  • Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +120
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
  • Prediction: Yankees 5, Dodgers 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Dodgers (+120)
  • Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
  • Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.

More Betting Preview

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Bulls Picks for October 28

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Bulls Picks for October 28

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Magic Picks for October 26

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Magic Picks for October 26

NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Grizzlies Picks for October 26

NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Grizzlies Picks for October 26

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 26

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow