Jeffrey Blake Moorehead, 36, died unexpectedly Oct. 21, 2024 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford.

Blake was born July 1, 1988, in Oxford, to Jeffery Moorehead of Paris, and the late Callie Cifreo Hardin of Senatobia. Blake is the father to Kenley Moorehead of Senatobia. He has two brothers, Tyler Hardin of Oxford, Dayton Moorehead of Paris and three sisters, Alicia (Maghen) Franklin of Pope, Marlee (Woody) Franklin of Calhoun City, and Delaney Moorehead of Paris. He has three nieces and three nephews. Grandson of Myrtle “Earlene” Brewer of Batesville, and Kenneth (Marion) Cifreo of New Roads, Louisiana. Stepson of Beverly Moorehead of Oxford and Michelle Lambert of Senatobia.



He is preceeded in death by his mother Callie Cifreo Hardin, paternal grandparents Harold and Maggie Moorehead of Paris, maternal grandfather Benny Brewer of Batesville, and sister Shelbi Forsyth of Oxford.

Blake loved to be outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisher. He was so full of life and loved to make people laugh. He will be deeply and greatly missed by family and friends.

Blake’s family will be having a private memorial to honor his life.