Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 4:41 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Thinking about a bet on Nyquist in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is 0, in 17:12 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).

Through eight games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.

Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Lightning have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

