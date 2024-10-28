Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28
Published 4:41 am Monday, October 28, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Thinking about a bet on Nyquist in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is 0, in 17:12 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in three games, and has four points in all.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of eight opportunities).
- Through eight games, he has four points, with one multi-point game.
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) to rank eighth.
- Its +7 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|8
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.