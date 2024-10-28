Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – October 28 Published 4:41 am Monday, October 28, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Fancy a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 8 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -1.

Forsberg has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in seven different games.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting five shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

Through eight games, he has eight points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

With a goal differential of +7, the team is sixth-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 0 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

