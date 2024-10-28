David Marbury, 76 Published 10:30 am Monday, October 28, 2024

David Marbury, age 76, a devoted husband, father, and Vietnam War veteran, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.

Born on November 9, 1947 to the late William Dosy and Florence Marbury, David spent his life in service to others. David proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. His bravery and selflessness in the face of danger continue to inspire his family and all those who knew him. After his military service, David worked as a machinist until his well-deserved retirement. His dedication to his craft and his tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his character.

But David’s true passions lay in music and giving back to his community. In the 1980s, he played in a gospel band, sharing his love of music with others. Even in his later years, David could often be found playing for the residents of local nursing homes, bringing joy and comfort through his melodies.

David is survived by his loving wife, Roxie Pate Marbury; his three sons, Kevin Marbury, Matthew Marbury, and Andrew Marbury; and his grandchild Josephine Marbury. He is also survived by his two nephews Wade and Seth Morgan. David will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of service, music, and love will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched.

A graveside service will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Zion Cemetery, 1733 Upper Zion Road, Brownsville, TN 38012