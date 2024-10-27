Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 11:54 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

