Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 11:54 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

