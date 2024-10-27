Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 11:54 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 24 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

