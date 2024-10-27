Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 28? Published 11:53 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes five shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 24 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.