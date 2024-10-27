SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 10 Published 1:21 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

With Week 10 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

13th Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Georgia

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

7-1 | 10-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

73rd Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Ole Miss

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th

66th Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

12th Last Game Result: W 38-23 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: LSU

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th

4th Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Tennessee

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

6-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th

46th Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 8: South Carolina

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th

15th Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ABC

No. 9: Florida

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Arkansas

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-3 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

44th Last Game Result: W 58-25 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 11: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-3 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th

20th Last Game Result: L 27-24 vs Texas

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 12: Missouri

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd

53rd Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Oklahoma

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

16th Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-5 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th

18th Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-5 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th

38th Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-7 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: L 58-25 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UMass

UMass Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.