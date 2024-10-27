SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 10
Published 1:21 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
With Week 10 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
- Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Georgia
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: W 30-15 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
- Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
- Last Game Result: W 26-14 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 5: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: W 38-23 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
- Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Tennessee
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
- Last Game Result: W 24-17 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 8: South Carolina
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: W 35-9 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 48-20 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: W 58-25 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 11: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
- Last Game Result: L 27-24 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 12: Missouri
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
- Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
- Last Game Result: L 26-14 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: L 24-10 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
- Last Game Result: W 24-10 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 58-25 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: UMass
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 2
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
