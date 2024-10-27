NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Bulls Picks for October 28 Published 5:41 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) are favored by 7.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.

For the best bets you can place on Monday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Memphis beat the spread 40 times in 82 games last year.

Chicago’s record against the spread last year was 41-41-0.

The Grizzlies had no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater last season.

The Bulls had an ATS record of 8-8 as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last year.

Pick OU:

Over (233.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to score more than 233.5 points in 15 of 82 games last season.

The Bulls played 23 games last season that finished with a point total above 233.5 points.

Memphis games had an average of 220.8 points last season, 12.7 less than this game’s over/under.

The average number of points in Chicago’s contests last year was 221.9, which is 11.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Bulls (+260)

The Grizzlies were the moneyline favorite 15 total times last season. They went 6-9 in those games.

The Bulls were underdogs 47 times last season and won 18, or 38.3%, of those games.

Memphis played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

Last season, Chicago won four of its 13 games, or 30.8%, when it was the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Grizzlies have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.