Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 28 Published 6:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s (5-3) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Monday, October 28 matchup with the Nashville Predators (3-5) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Fortier LW Out Undisclosed

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Amalie Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning’s 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Tampa Bay has given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +7.

Predators Season Insights

With 21 goals (2.6 per game), the Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.

Nashville’s total of 28 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 15th in the league.

Their -7 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-135) Predators (+114) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.