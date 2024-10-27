Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today – October 28

Published 6:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s (5-3) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Monday, October 28 matchup with the Nashville Predators (3-5) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Fortier LW Out Undisclosed

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning’s 31 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Tampa Bay has given up 24 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • They have the league’s sixth-best goal differential at +7.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 21 goals (2.6 per game), the Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.
  • Nashville’s total of 28 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 15th in the league.
  • Their -7 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Lightning (-135) Predators (+114) 6.5

