How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published 7:54 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on October 28, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- Last season, the Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Bulls’ opponents made.
- Memphis had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls finished 14th.
- Last year, the Grizzlies recorded 7.9 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Bulls gave up (113.7).
- Memphis had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 113.7 points.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot at a 47% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.
- Chicago went 25-14 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 14th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 10th.
- The Bulls scored an average of 112.3 points per game last year, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies allowed.
- Chicago put together a 28-11 record last season in games it scored more than 112.8 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, the Grizzlies scored 3.7 fewer points per game (104) than in away games (107.7).
- In 2023-24, Memphis surrendered 111.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 114.3.
- In home games, the Grizzlies sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (13) than in away games (13.2). They also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up fewer points at home (111.5 per game) than on the road (113) last season.
- At home, the Bulls gave up 111.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (115.8).
- At home, the Bulls sunk 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (11.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.6%) than away (37%) as well.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Foot
|Luke Kennard
|Questionable
|Foot
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|–
|–
|–