How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28 Published 7:54 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on October 28, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

Last season, the Grizzlies had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Bulls’ opponents made.

Memphis had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls finished 14th.

Last year, the Grizzlies recorded 7.9 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Bulls gave up (113.7).

Memphis had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 113.7 points.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls shot at a 47% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.

Chicago went 25-14 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls were the 14th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished 10th.

The Bulls scored an average of 112.3 points per game last year, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Grizzlies allowed.

Chicago put together a 28-11 record last season in games it scored more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Grizzlies scored 3.7 fewer points per game (104) than in away games (107.7).

In 2023-24, Memphis surrendered 111.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 114.3.

In home games, the Grizzlies sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (13) than in away games (13.2). They also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up fewer points at home (111.5 per game) than on the road (113) last season.

At home, the Bulls gave up 111.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (115.8).

At home, the Bulls sunk 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (11.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.6%) than away (37%) as well.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg Cam Spencer Out Ankle John Konchar Questionable Foot Luke Kennard Questionable Foot

Bulls Injuries