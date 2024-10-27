How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 8 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 8 with a free Fubo trial

NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 8 matchups listed below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
Total: 47.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-8.5)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-4.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Lions (-11.5)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jets (-7)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-4.5)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Packers (-4)
Total: 49.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bills (-3)
Total: 45.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-7)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Broncos (-11)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bears (-1.5)
Total: 45		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-9.5)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

