How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 8 with a free Fubo trial
Published 12:53 am Sunday, October 27, 2024
NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 8 matchups listed below.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
Total: 47.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-8.5)
Total: 45.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-4.5)
Total: 46.5
|Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-11.5)
Total: 44.5
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-7)
Total: 41
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-4.5)
Total: 45.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)
Total: 45.5
|Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-4)
Total: 49.5
|Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-3)
Total: 45.5
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-7)
Total: 41.5
|Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Broncos (-11)
Total: 41
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-1.5)
Total: 45
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chiefs (-9.5)
Total: 41.5
