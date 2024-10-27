Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28 Published 9:20 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) face the Chicago Bulls (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bulls 120 – Grizzlies 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.3)

Bulls (-4.3) Pick OU: Over (233.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.5

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Last season, the Grizzlies were worst in the league offensively (105.8 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (112.8 points conceded).

Last season, Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (45.6).

The Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) last year.

Last year, Memphis was fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.1) last season. They were second-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls were 22nd in the NBA last year with 112.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked 16th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.

Last season Chicago pulled down 43.8 rebounds per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 43.4 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

The Bulls ranked 23rd in the NBA with 25 assists per contest.

Chicago was top-five last year in turnovers, third-best in the league with 11.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulls averaged 11.5 treys per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and owned a 35.8% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

