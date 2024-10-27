Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28
Published 9:20 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) face the Chicago Bulls (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Bulls 120 – Grizzlies 116
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.3)
- Pick OU:
Over (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.5
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Last season, the Grizzlies were worst in the league offensively (105.8 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (112.8 points conceded).
- Last season, Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (45.6).
- The Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) last year.
- Last year, Memphis was fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (14.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.1) last season. They were second-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls were 22nd in the NBA last year with 112.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked 16th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.
- Last season Chicago pulled down 43.8 rebounds per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 43.4 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).
- The Bulls ranked 23rd in the NBA with 25 assists per contest.
- Chicago was top-five last year in turnovers, third-best in the league with 11.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 13 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Bulls averaged 11.5 treys per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and owned a 35.8% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.