Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 28

Published 9:20 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) face the Chicago Bulls (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Bulls 120 – Grizzlies 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.3)
  • Pick OU:

    Over (233.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 236.5

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • Last season, the Grizzlies were worst in the league offensively (105.8 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (112.8 points conceded).
  • Last season, Memphis was 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (45.6).
  • The Grizzlies were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.7 per game) last year.
  • Last year, Memphis was fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (14.4).
  • Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.1) last season. They were second-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • The Bulls were 22nd in the NBA last year with 112.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked 16th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.
  • Last season Chicago pulled down 43.8 rebounds per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 43.4 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).
  • The Bulls ranked 23rd in the NBA with 25 assists per contest.
  • Chicago was top-five last year in turnovers, third-best in the league with 11.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 13 forced turnovers per contest.
  • The Bulls averaged 11.5 treys per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and owned a 35.8% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

