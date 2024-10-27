Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – October 28

Published 5:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 28 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Bulls’ injury report has zero players on it.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg
Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
John Konchar SG Questionable Foot 6 5.5 1.5
Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

  • When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Grizzlies -7.5 233.5

