Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – October 28 Published 5:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024

As they get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 28 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Bulls’ injury report has zero players on it.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot John Konchar SG Questionable Foot 6 5.5 1.5 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -7.5 233.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.