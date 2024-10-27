Grizzlies vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – October 28
Published 5:42 pm Sunday, October 27, 2024
As they get ready to take on the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 28 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Bulls’ injury report has zero players on it.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|John Konchar
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|6
|5.5
|1.5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-7.5
|233.5
